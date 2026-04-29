AHL Morning Skate: April 29, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams

Two more division semifinal series openers highlight Day 9 of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Laval and Toronto get their best-of-five series under tonight at Place Bell (7 ET, ).

Only eight points separated the division champion Rocket and the fourth-place Marlies in the regular season, and Toronto won five of the eight meetings head-to-head between the clubs.

The Marlies are coming off a hard-fought three-game victory over Rochester in the first round. The Rocket had a bye and have been idle since being swept in a two-game visit to Toronto to close out the regular season.

This series marks the first postseason meeting between the Maple Leafs’ and Canadiens’ AHL affiliates since 2001, when the Quebec Citadelles beat the St. John’s Maple Leafs in a Canadian Division semifinal.

“It’s deep-rooted,” Marlies head coach John Gruden said of the Toronto-Montreal rivalry. “Any time we’ve played, it’s pretty electric. When the teams get out there it seems that the intensity gets raised a little bit, and now under the circumstance of the playoffs it’s going to get raised even more.”

“It’s going to be a war out there,” said Marlies forward Michael Pezzetta, who spent his first three pro seasons with Laval. “That’s the best kind of hockey. It’s going to be a blast to get in there and play hard.”

Laval was 23-8-2-3 at Place Bell this season, tied for the fourth-best home record in the league. Toronto has a five-game road losing streak in the playoffs going back to 2023.

After winning their first division title in a decade, the Ontario Reign now turn their attention to making waves in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Their postseason journey begins with Game 1 of the Pacific Division semifinals against Coachella Valley tonight (10 ET, ).

The Reign finished first in the Pacific in 2015-16, their first season in the AHL and a year after their predecessors, the Manchester Monarchs, won the Calder Cup. They reached the Western Conference Finals that spring, but playoff success has been elusive since then.

This year’s club, under first-year head coach Andrew Lord, has ridden a workmanlike approach to the top of the standings.

“Our team has played the right way the whole year,” Lord said. “We have so many guys that block shots, we have an excellent penalty kill... To a man I believe our group is willing to check, they’re really in a defense-first mindset and that makes it a lot easier on our goaltenders.

“It’s the sum of our parts. We play a great team game in all three zones of the ice. The guys work every day in practice and it shows. They play really consistently game in and game out and there’s a real belief in the room.”

While the Reign have been awaiting an opponent, Coachella Valley was battling through a tough first-round series with Bakersfield.

“We’ll let them enjoy it for 10 minutes and move on to the next series,” Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal said after Sunday’s Game 3 win to eliminate the Condors. “These young guys, once they have a taste of it, you want more. That’s the message we have to sell: It was great, let’s move on to the next one and get that same feeling again.”

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard (3-2-5) led the Firebirds in scoring in the first round. He was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but scored twice in the third period of Game 2 and added a goal and two assists in Game 3.