AHL Morning Skate: June 1, 2025

The Checkers have not seen much of Bojangles Coliseum lately. Starting today, they can settle back in at home for a spell.

This afternoon’s game is their first in front of the home fans in 15 days, since Game 2 of the division finals against Hershey. Charlotte finished off the Bears on the road before traveling to Laval for the first two games of this series.

Including a three-game New England swing to end the regular season, the Checkers have played just five home games in the last seven weeks.

Isolated as the southernmost team in the Eastern Conference, the Checkers are used to long stretches away from home. They typically have road trips in three- or four-game blocks, return to Charlotte for an extended homestand, and then repeat the process throughout the season.

While the Checkers have been outstanding on the road with a 10-game winning streak that goes back to April 5, they have also been strong at home. Bojangles Coliseum is where the Checkers staged one of the most dominant performances anywhere in the league this postseason, limiting an experienced and talented Providence team to eight shots on goal in a winner-take-all Game 5 in the division semifinals.

In all, Charlotte is 3-2 at home in the postseason and posted a 21-13-2-0 regular-season record at Bojangles Coliseum.

Win or lose, the Calder Cup Playoffs always provide information and feedback for coaches and management at both the NHL and AHL levels.

Having to win at least two out of three games this week in Charlotte to keep their season alive is not how the Rocket had envisioned this series unfolding. It’s only been a week since the emotional high of a 5-0 series-clinching win over Rochester in the division finals, but they followed it up with 5-1 and 5-2 home-ice losses to the Checkers.

For Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent, this trip to Charlotte – however long it may be – will prove to be instructive.

“It’s an opportunity to see the character of our players,” Vincent said following Game 2. “Obviously we don’t like the results, but what’s happening now are experiences that will be very valuable in the long term.”

Vincent has plenty of decisions to settle before Game 3 starts. Does he stick with Cayden Primeau as his starter? Or does he turn back to Jacob Fowler, who finished Game 2 in relief. The Checkers have beaten Primeau eight times on 37 shots through two games, while Fowler struggled against Rochester last round but was solid in the division semifinals vs. Cleveland.

And how do the Rocket solve their special-teams issues? They are 1-for-12 on the power play in the series and have been burned by Charlotte’s John Leonard for two shorthanded goals. The Checkers’ speed, ability to close plays and aggressiveness have left Laval scrambling to counter.

In addition, forward Laurent Dauphin, whose five goals lead the team this postseason, left Game 2 and did not return. His status for Game 3 was still undetermined as of Saturday.

― with files from Patrick Williams