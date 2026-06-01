AHL Morning Skate: June 1, 2026

Since falling behind Cleveland two games to one in the division finals, the Toronto Marlies have rattled off four consecutive victories and bring a 2-0 series lead home to Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight (7 ET, ) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Michael Pezzetta (3-1-4) scored the winning goal in each of the first two games of the series, coming with 1:36 left in regulation of Game 1 and at 14:53 of overtime in Game 2.
“We did a good job on the road, setting ourselves up in a good spot here,” Marlies rookie defenseman Noah Chadwick said after practice Sunday. “Having the fans now and the energy of being in our own building, that’s huge for us.”
In John Gruden’s three seasons as head coach, Toronto has not lost a game in Wilkes-Barre (5-0). But they also have not beaten the Penguins at home (0-3). The Pens were 25-7-3-1 away from home during the regular season – the best road mark in the franchise’s 27-year history – and have won three of four road games in the playoffs.
“We’re going to get their best,” Gruden said Sunday. “Make sure we play that same way we did in Wilkes-Barre to give ourselves the best chance.”
Defenseman William Villeneuve (2-11-13) extended his scoring streak to four games with an assist on the overtime winner in Game 2. The Marlies are 10-0 this postseason when Villeneuve records a point, and 0-5 when he doesn’t.
“It’s been two one-shot games. We’re going to go there and try to win the next one-shot game,” Penguins head coach Kirk MacDonald said after Friday’s loss. “If you’re playing this time of year, every game is going to be like this. I have the utmost confidence in the guys.”
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 3 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Toronto leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Toronto 4, W-B/SCRANTON 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Toronto 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. C2-Chicago Wolves
Game 3 – Tuesday, 8:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
On the final day of the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland yesterday, 2026 AHL All-Star Konsta Helenius scored the golden goal to give Finland a 1-0 overtime win over Switzerland... The 20-year-old Helenius tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) in 63 games for the Rochester Americans this season... Former Colorado Eagles netminder Justus Annunen made 22 saves for the shutout... In the bronze medal match, Noah Steen scored 3:32 into overtime to give Norway a 3-2 win over Canada and the country’s first-ever medal in a top-division IIHF tournament... Steen, a 2024 draft pick by Tampa Bay, made his North American debut with the Syracuse Crunch this season, skating in five regular-season games and two Calder Cup Playoff contests... Norway’s other goals were scored by Calgary Wranglers and Texas Stars alumnus Emilio Pettersen and defenseman Stian Solberg, who played 71 games as a rookie for the San Diego Gulls in 2025-26.