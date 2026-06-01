AHL Morning Skate: June 1, 2026

Since falling behind Cleveland two games to one in the division finals, the Toronto Marlies have rattled off four consecutive victories and bring a 2-0 series lead home to Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight (7 ET, ) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Michael Pezzetta (3-1-4) scored the winning goal in each of the first two games of the series, coming with 1:36 left in regulation of Game 1 and at 14:53 of overtime in Game 2.

“We did a good job on the road, setting ourselves up in a good spot here,” Marlies rookie defenseman Noah Chadwick said after practice Sunday. “Having the fans now and the energy of being in our own building, that’s huge for us.”

In John Gruden’s three seasons as head coach, Toronto has not lost a game in Wilkes-Barre (5-0). But they also have not beaten the Penguins at home (0-3). The Pens were 25-7-3-1 away from home during the regular season – the best road mark in the franchise’s 27-year history – and have won three of four road games in the playoffs.

“We’re going to get their best,” Gruden said Sunday. “Make sure we play that same way we did in Wilkes-Barre to give ourselves the best chance.”

Defenseman William Villeneuve (2-11-13) extended his scoring streak to four games with an assist on the overtime winner in Game 2. The Marlies are 10-0 this postseason when Villeneuve records a point, and 0-5 when he doesn’t.

“It’s been two one-shot games. We’re going to go there and try to win the next one-shot game,” Penguins head coach Kirk MacDonald said after Friday’s loss. “If you’re playing this time of year, every game is going to be like this. I have the utmost confidence in the guys.”