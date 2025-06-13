AHL Morning Skate: June 13, 2025

A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Friday, 7:00 ET
Live on Social, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio
Game 2 – Sun., June 15 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4:00
Game 3 – Tue., June 17 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 19 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 21 – Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 23 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 25 – Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME 1 NOTES
The Calder Cup Finals get underway in the Queen City tonight as the Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers host the Western Conference champion Abbotsford Canucks... The Checkers have been off since June 3, when they completed their second consecutive series sweep and eliminated Laval in the conference finals... Charlotte has won eight straight games, the longest winning streak entering the Finals since Toronto began the 2018 championship series having won nine in a row... Abbotsford, meanwhile, heads east after knocking off Texas in Game 6 of their conference final series on Sunday evening... The Canucks have gone 12-6 in the playoffs after finishing the regular season on a 16-1-0-1 run... John Leonard (6-4-10) leads the Checkers in postseason scoring, including scoring four of the team’s six shorthanded goals through 12 games... Twenty-two of the 23 skaters to appear in a playoff game for Charlotte this spring have recorded at least one point... Former Canucks forward Will Lockwood (5-2-7) has three goals and two assists in his last five games for the Checkers... Jesse Puljujärvi (2-6-8), who scored the winning goal in the series-clinching Game 4 vs. Laval last round, has 2-4-6 in his last five games after beginning the postseason with two assists in seven games... Kaapo Kähkönen (10-2, 1.73, .927) has gone the distance in net for the Checkers, allowing 21 goals in 12 playoff games... Linus Karlsson (9-8-17) is the Canucks’ leading postseason scorer, but was held scoreless in the last two games of the conference finals... After going 16 games without a goal to begin the postseason, Arshdeep Bains (3-11-14) has scored three times in Abbotsford’s last two contests... Canucks forward Phil Di Giuseppe (5-5-10) began his pro career with Charlotte, playing 160 games with the club between 2014 and 2018... Arturs Šilovs (12-5, 1.94, .929) has started all 18 playoff games for the Canucks... Abbotsford’s Manny Malhotra is the first rookie head coach to reach the Calder Cup Finals since 2013, when Grand Rapids’ Jeff Blashill and Syracuse’s Rob Zettler squared off... Abbotsford is 11-for-50 (22.0 percent) on the power play this postseason, while killing off 48 of 53 shorthanded chances (90.6 percent)... Charlotte is 3-for-43 (7.0 percent) with the man advantage, but has allowed only four power-play goals (90.2 percent) while scoring six times shorthanded... The Checkers have eliminated both the defending Calder Cup champion and the 2024-25 regular-season champion this postseason; the most recent AHL team to accomplish that was Charlotte in 2011, defeating Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton... The Game 1 winner in the Finals has gone on to win the Calder Cup 73.3 percent of the time (63 of 86), but the last four championships have been won by the team that dropped the series opener (Hershey in 2023 and 2024, Chicago in 2022, Charlotte in 2019).
Charlotte’s leadership group made it clear that they wanted their captain with them as they collected the Richard F. Canning Trophy as the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference champions.
Alternate captains Will Lockwood, Rasmus Asplund and Matt Kiersted pulled injured captain Zac Dalpe with them to center ice at Bojangles Coliseum for the trophy presentation after last week’s series-clinching win over Laval. Limited by injury to just nine regular-season games, Dalpe has not played since Dec. 18.
But he is a Charlotte fixture who joined the team as a pro rookie during their first AHL season in 2010 as a Carolina prospect, and then returned in 2021 as a veteran leader with the new Florida affiliation. In all, he has played seven seasons in Charlotte, and he has his name dotting the team record book.
“At least in the locker room,” Lockwood said, “everyone understands the impact he’s made on players and in the culture here. Even though he’s only played a handful of games, he’s had such a positive impact on our group. He’s been a huge leader for us and a guy that’s been moving the needle in the right direction for us all year.”
Through the years, Charlotte management has worked to establish stability. Dalpe and head coach Geordie Kinnear came to the city with the Carolina organization from Albany, and they’re once again back representing Florida.
“Zac’s been a part of this group for a long period of time now,” said Kinnear, who was a captain himself with the Albany River Rats. “It’s the environment, having those guys around, going through the ups and the downs...to be able to get us to this point now.”
Securing a first-round bye and then sweeping back-to-back series will earn a team a lot of time off the schedule.
The Checkers have played just 12 games in the 54 days since the regular season ended on Apr. 19. It creates a delicate balancing act for a coaching staff and a team to manage that down time. Head coach Geordie Kinnear has worked to keep his players sharp and focused while also making sure not to push them too hard this late in the season.
The time off has also allowed the Checkers to heal up, rest up, and have ample time to conduct a pre-scout of the Canucks.
“We’re well-rested,” forward John Leonard said, “and everyone’s excited and ready to go. You have some days off, but it’s an opportunity to get better and work on things.”
Said Kinnear, “We’re very fortunate nowadays. You have a lot of teams that have sports science, very good performance coaches, staff, so they help you with that. We found a rhythm within the year of what our guys need, how it worked, the amount of practices, and what the practices look like. We’re pretty dialed into it. You can’t push your guys that hard this late in the season, but I can tell you our guys aren’t afraid of hard work.”
The light game schedule also means more time together, one of the benefits for a close-knit team that plays into June. Defenseman Trevor Carrick and forward Will Lockwood headed off to do some fishing after practice Wednesday.
“Whenever you get to this far, you have to have a special group where they like to be around each other,” Kinnear said. “It’s been a group that’s done that all year, that’s really had fun coming to work.”
And they have had evenings free to watch their parent team, the Florida Panthers, make their way through the postseason and into the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Florida and Charlotte are the first teams from the same organization to reach their respective finals since Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton did so in 2008.
Clearly these breaks have not at all slowed down the Checkers, who will bring an eight-game winning streak into Game 1.
“We've utilized that time really well,” Lockwood said, “and I think it's been a good factor for us.”
After four rounds winding through the Calder Cup Playoffs, the payoff has arrived for the Canucks. The last step is a Calder Cup Finals series with the Checkers.
“It’s obviously a huge step for us as an organization, and I’m happy to see the guys getting rewarded for the way they’re playing and their commitment to what we’re trying to do,” head coach Manny Malhotra said.
With this Abbotsford team, the Vancouver Canucks organization is closing in on its first Calder Cup title. It has been a decade since Vancouver’s former AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, fell to Manchester in the 2015 Finals.
“We’re all very proud of where we’ve got to,” captain Chase Wouters said. “There’s a lot of work left ahead. Charlotte’s a really great team. The mood of the team... We’re focused, we’re prepared, and we’re ready to put our best foot forward.”
For the second series in a row, the Canucks will be facing an opponent they haven’t seen before.
“Texas was no easy task,” defenseman Christian Wolanin said. “They were a great team and very deserving of being in that position, and every game, regardless of how it was won, was a close game. We feel the same about Charlotte. We know that they’re obviously the last team remaining out of the East for a good reason, and we know how good they’re going to be.”
Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini played four games against the Checkers earlier this season when he was with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He also faced them last year in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Wolf Pack. Malhotra appeared in eight games for Charlotte in 2013-14. But for the most part, this trip to Bojangles Coliseum is new for most of the Canucks.
“The excitement to play a new team,” Wolanin said, “it’s part of the fun of making it this far.”
― with files from Patrick Williams
Leon Draisaitl scored 11:18 into overtime as Edmonton rallied for a 5-4 win over Florida in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final last night in Sunrise... The series is even at two games apiece with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday back in Edmonton... Draisaitl finished with three points on the night, while Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each posted a goal and an assist for the Oilers... 2018 Calder Cup champion Calvin Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots in relief to improve to 7-0 this postseason.