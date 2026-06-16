AHL Morning Skate: June 16, 2026

The 2026 Calder Cup Finals head to Toronto tonight (7 ET, , FloHockey 24/7, Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio) with the Marlies bringing a 2-0 series lead home with them.

Logan Shaw (9-8-17) chipped in a loose puck 3:46 into overtime on Sunday afternoon to give Toronto a 5-4 win over Chicago in a see-saw Game 2 back at Allstate Arena. It was the eighth come-from-behind win of the postseason for the Marlies, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1 for the second game in a row.

“We’ve kind of been in that spot a lot this year,” said Shaw after Toronto surrendered leads of 3-2 and 4-3 in the third period. “We’ve been through pretty much everything you can imagine this year. We have a lot of belief and a lot of faith in our group.”

Shaw – the only Marlie to appear in all 93 regular-season and playoff games this year – and Bo Groulx (7-6-13) each scored twice in Game 2, and Vinni Lettieri (10-13-23) and William Villeneuve (2-17-19) picked up three assists apiece. Lettieri has two goals and four assists through the first two games of the series.

Shots on goal were 32-32 for the game on Sunday. Making his 17th consecutive start in net for Toronto, Artur Akhtyamov (13-6, 2.21, .924) stopped 28 shots.

Cayden Primeau (8-7, 2.74, .914), who began the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs following an Oct. 6 waiver claim, returned to the Chicago cage after missing the previous three contests and made 27 saves.

Wolves defenseman Juuso Välimäki (5-8-13) tied the game twice in the third period, making it 3-3 with 11:27 left and forcing overtime with 16.7 seconds to go. It was the latest game-tying goal in a Calder Cup Finals game since 2002, when Chicago’s Steve Maltais scored with 2.7 seconds remaining to send Game 1 against Bridgeport to OT.

“We’re down two but we trust our process,” said Välimäki, a veteran of 271 NHL games. “Quite honestly, we’ve been a better road team than we have been at home. We don’t really need to look at the series as anything more than just one game at a time and take it from there.”

Charles Alexis Legault (1-3-4) scored his first goal of the playoffs and Noah Philp (6-6-12) added a goal and an assist for the Wolves.

This is the second series in a row in which the Marlies have taken a 2-0 lead by winning twice on the road. Their six straight road victories are a franchise playoff record; in five of the six victories, the winning goal has been scored either in overtime or in the final two minutes of regulation.

“This is a good hockey team we’re playing,” Marlies head coach John Gruden said. “They’re not here by accident. They don’t quit; I don’t expect them to. (But) it’s a great opportunity for us to go back home and continue to do what we’re doing.”

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