AHL Morning Skate: June 18, 2026

The Toronto Marlies are one win away from a championship as they host Chicago in Game 4 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals tonight (7 ET, , Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).

Artur Akhtyamov made 24 saves and Easton Cowan scored the only goal of the game 2:47 into the second period as the Marlies pulled out a 1-0 win on Tuesday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. They are looking for their second title in nine seasons following their 2018 championship.

Tuesday’s goal was the second game-winner of the postseason for Cowan (8-6-14), whose 14 points are tied with Colorado’s T.J. Hughes for the most by a rookie in these playoffs.

Akhtyamov (14-6, 2.10, .928) made his 18th consecutive start in net for the Marlies and won for the ninth time in the last 11 games. It was the 51st shutout in Calder Cup Finals history – the first since Hunter Shepard and Hershey defeated Coachella Valley, 1-0 in overtime, in Game 5 in 2023.

“We’ve done a really good job of putting ourselves in this position and we know what’s at stake, but we’re not going to get ahead ourselves,” Toronto head coach John Gruden said after Game 3. “We know how we need to play... We just have to make sure we simplify things. The rest will take care of itself.”

Chicago outshot Toronto 13-5 in the first period but the game remained scoreless. The Marlies flipped the script and outshot the Wolves 23-11 the rest of the way, and improved to 6-1 in one-goal games this postseason.

Vinni Lettieri (10-14-24) recorded an assist on Cowan’s goal, his seventh point of the Finals.

After allowing 11 goals over his previous two starts, Cayden Primeau (8-8, 2.63, .916), stopped 27 of 28 shots for Chicago in Game 3.

“Preems is a great professional with a great pedigree,” Wolves head coach Spiros Anastas said of Primeau, who began the 2025-26 regular season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. “He’s been paramount to our success, and we trust that he can win Game 4.”

The Wolves won twice on the road when facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals, beating Colorado in Games 6 and 7 to advance.

“Now might be an advantage for us. Now we’ve got nothing to lose,” Anastas said. “Max pressure, 60 minutes. You’re either going to win or lose, that’s it. Everyone’s counting us out so maybe that lets us play a little more freely.”

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