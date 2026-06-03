AHL Morning Skate: June 3, 2026

The Eastern Conference Finals resume with Game 4 tonight (7 ET, ) at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The Marlies are still up two games to one, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton climbed back into the series with a 5-3 win in Game 3 on Monday. It was the 10th game in a row between the teams that was won by the visitor, dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Ville Koivunen (4-4-8) snapped a 2-2 tie with 12:12 to go in the third period, and the Penguins’ line of Aidan McDonough (1g, 2a), Bill Zonnon (1g, 1a) and Atley Calvert (1g, 1a) combined for seven points on the night. Sergei Murashov (7-5, 1.93, .936) finished with 36 saves.

Luke Haymes (2-7-9) led the Marlies with a goal and an assist, and Vinni Lettieri (7-8-15) and Marc Johnstone (1-3-4) also scored. For Johnstone, it was his first goal since Mar. 14, ending a 24-game drought.

Toronto was without rookie forward Easton Cowan (5-4-9) for a second straight game. Landon Sim was in and earned an assist for his first point of the postseason.

“You never know what’s going to happen when players battle injuries, so you’ve just got to stay ready,” said Sim, whose father Jon won a Calder Cup championship with the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2005. “Treat [practice] like it’s a game so when you get in, you’re ready. Every guy needs to play a role and help the team in some sort of way.”

On the Penguins blue line, Owen Pickering (1-2-3) was back in the lineup Monday after missing the previous three games; Alex Alexeyev (1-4-5) and Finn Harding (0-2-2) were both out for Game 3.

Marlies captain Logan Shaw lost in the ECHL championship series as a rookie in 2014, and he helped the Anaheim Ducks reach the NHL’s Western Conference Final in 2017. But this is the deepest Calder Cup Playoff run of his 13-year career.

“It’s a lot of fun to be playing this time of year,” Shaw said. “It doesn't happen that often... It’s a lot harder to get here than you think. I want to make sure these young guys know that it’s not every year that it’s going to happen. We want to be proud of where we’re at, but we also want to make sure we put the work in to keep moving forward.”

Quick Hits:

Game 3 was the first time this postseason that Toronto lost a game after scoring the first goal (5-1). It was also the first game this season that the Marlies lost after leading at any point.

Aidan McDonough’s power-play goal in the first period of Game 3 was the Penguins’ first of the series (1-for-7). The Marlies are 2-for-7 on the power play.

Toronto recorded 39 shots in Game 2, and again in Game 3. They had averaged 23.6 shots per game over their first 14 playoff contests.

William Villeneuve (2-12-14) has set a Marlies team record for assists by a defenseman in a single postseason.

Colorado and Chicago go right back at it tonight (8 ET, ) with Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals after the Eagles’ dramatic 3-2 win last night gave them a 2-1 series lead.

Ivan Ivan (3-10-13) scored the winning goal with 50.3 seconds left in regulation, salvaging Game 3 after the Eagles had coughed up a two-goal lead earlier in the third period. Ivan is tied for the team lead with 13 points this postseason, and his plus-11 rating is tops in the entire league.

Chase Bradley (4-4-8) and Tye Felhaber (3-3-6) also scored for Colorado, and Trent Miner (10-3, 1.51, .936) made 28 saves for his league-leading 10th win of the playoffs.

Colorado outshot Chicago 18-4 in the first period, and 39-30 for the game. Cayden Primeau (7-5, 2.40, .924) stopped 36 shots for the Wolves.

“We’ve got to keep the last 40 minutes in our mind... We were all over them,” said Wolves defenseman Domenick Fensore (3-1-4), whose shorthanded goal got Chicago on the board 31 seconds into the third period last night. “A couple of bounces our way and it could’ve been our game. We’ve got to keep that mindset, keep competing and good things will happen.”

Fensore was making his first appearance of the series, but the Wolves were without forward Felix Unger Sörum (3-6-9) for Game 3.

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