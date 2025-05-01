AHL Morning Skate: May 1, 2025

As the Milwaukee Admirals embark on what they hope can be a lengthy push through the Calder Cup Playoffs, the parent Nashville Predators have made sure that their AHL affiliate will be a well-stocked one.

Having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville returned defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Spencer Stastney along with forwards Fedor Svechkov and Kieffer Bellows to the Admirals. All four spent considerable time in the NHL this season. David Edstrom, a 2023 first-round pick who was acquired as part of the deal that sent Yaroslav Askarov to San Jose, has also been reassigned to Milwaukee.

No question, getting regular opportunities with the NHL club is a big step for any player. And for Bellows, who found himself on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies last season, coming back to find some NHL staying power again marked an important career step. The key now, though, is to build on that success with a strong performance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Rockford IceHogs serve up that first test tonight in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-five Central Division semifinal.

Bellows, a first-round pick by the New York Islanders in 2016, put up 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 44 games with the Admirals along with two goals and two assists in 19 games for Nashville. This return to Milwaukee represents his best opportunity yet for the seventh-year pro to win a professional title.

“We play our game,” Bellows said of the Admirals’ game plan heading into the playoffs. “We go in there, the same game that we played the entire season, just elevate a little bit. Every single guy, every single player... You see it in the NHL. They elevate their game to a new level, and I think that’s something you really have to focus on. You still stick to your systems. You still stick to your game, but each player is going to elevate their game to a higher level and just play the game that got you there.”

After signing a one-year deal last July with Nashville, Bellows is also working to earn another contract. If it’s not with the Predators, there are other NHL organizations on the hunt for someone who can help.

“I’m very fortunate for the opportunity that I was given. Any time you get to play in the NHL it’s a privilege,” Bellows said Wednesday. “But here, we’ve got work to do, and that’s to win a championship.”

A win tonight for the Rochester Americans will accomplish more than a few objectives.

First, it would eliminate the rival Syracuse Crunch and end their North Division semifinal. It would prevent a long, drawn-out series. It would also be a bit of payback after Syracuse went into Rochester and won a decisive Game 5 in this round last year. And it would mean some rest.

All of that also means that the Amerks can expect the Crunch’s toughest fight yet tonight. Goaltender Devon Levi, who has stopped 60 of 62 shots in his first two starts this series, is expecting more net-front traffic in Game 3 tonight in Syracuse.

“I feel like next game they’re probably going to be more intentional about that stuff because a lot of their offense comes from that,” Levi said Wednesday. “They’re really good at it, too. Our ‘D’ is doing a great job boxing out and getting on their sticks. It’s one of their staples and we were ready for that. They know everything about us, we know everything about them.”

This being playoff hockey, the emotional intangibles will have a significant say as well.

“The system will only help so much,” Levi stressed. “As great as our systems are, we still know that against Syracuse it’s not the system work that’s going to win us the game. It’s the heart, it’s the compete, it’s the will to win, so that’s kind of the focus going into the next game.”



― with files from Patrick Williams