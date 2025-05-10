AHL Morning Skate: May 10, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 5 – Sunday, 5:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley 3, HERSHEY 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – LEHIGH VALLEY 4, Hershey 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 5 – Sunday, 3:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
(Laval wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland 3, LAVAL 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – LAVAL 4, Cleveland 1 | Recap
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Rochester wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 0 | Recap
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N2-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Wednesday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 5 – Sunday, 5:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee 6, ROCKFORD 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee 3, ROCKFORD 2 | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
(Texas wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – TEXAS 5, Grand Rapids 4 (2OT) | Recap
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
(Colorado wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 1 | Recap
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
(Abbotsford wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Coachella Valley 0 | Recap
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Friday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 9:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
The Eagles now know the place, the time, and the opponent for the upcoming best-of-five Pacific Division Finals.
With the Abbotsford Canucks finishing off the Coachella Valley Firebirds in four games last night, that set up a match-up between the Eagles and Abbotsford that begins Friday. For the Eagles, it will mean a nine-day break between series after they handled the San Jose Barracuda in four games.
Colorado, the Pacific Division regular-season champion, have the option of opening the 2-3 series at home or on the road; they elected to begin in Abbotsford before coming home to finish the series.
Head coach Aaron Schneekloth pointed to how his team handled a series-deciding win on Wednesday after John Ludvig departed in the first period leaving the Eagles with five defensemen. Scoreless through two periods, the Eagles went down a goal early in the third before responding with three unanswered goals to close out the series.
“You look at the leadership up and down our lineup,” Schneekloth said. “They’re putting a lot of pressure on us, and they're controlling the play for a lot of that game. Something we talked about after the second is, ‘Let's get a reset. What’s in the past is in the past. We know how we need to play.’”
The Eagles possess a deep roster of veterans led by captain Jayson Megna, T.J. Tynan, Jacob MacDonald, Matthew Phillips, Calle Rosén and Chris Wagner. Tynan and MacDonald were both previously Eagles captains, and all are well-regarded pros around the AHL. Phillips, Rosén and Tynan all have their names on the Calder Cup.
“The bench is positive,” Schneekloth added. “It’s led by our veteran guys, and it has been all season long. Belief in this locker room is as good as I've ever seen, and we didn't quit. We stuck with it, and we got rewarded.”
After three road teams – Providence, Hershey and Milwaukee – won to stave off elimination last night, visitors are 26-20 during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The road team has won all four games to date in both the Charlotte-Providence and Milwaukee-Rockford series.
During the regular season, road teams won 48.9 percent of games across the league.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Brad Marchand scored 15:27 into overtime to give Florida a 5-4 win over Toronto in Game 3 of their Second Round series... Carter Verhaeghe notched a goal and an assist and Jonah Gadjovich scored in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut... 2015 AHL All-Star Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to backstop Winnipeg to a 4-0 win over Dallas in Game 2 of their series... Gabe Vilardi scored what would be the game-winning goal for the Jets.