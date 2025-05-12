AHL Morning Skate: May 12, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Hershey wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley 3, HERSHEY 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – LEHIGH VALLEY 4, Hershey 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – HERSHEY 4, Lehigh Valley 2 | Recap
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
(Charlotte wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – CHARLOTTE 5, Providence 2 | Recap
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
(Laval wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland 3, LAVAL 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – LAVAL 4, Cleveland 1 | Recap
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Rochester wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 0 | Recap
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
(Milwaukee wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee 6, ROCKFORD 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee 3, ROCKFORD 2 | Recap
Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – MILWAUKEE 4, Rockford 3 (OT) | Recap
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
(Texas wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – TEXAS 5, Grand Rapids 4 (2OT) | Recap
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
(Colorado wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 1 | Recap
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
(Abbotsford wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Coachella Valley 0 | Recap
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A2-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 – Friday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 17 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 – Thu., May 22 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 24 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N2-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Wednesday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Thursday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Friday, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 9:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
All three home teams won their decisive Game 5’s yesterday, setting up a division finals round featuring four first-place teams against four second-place teams.
In the Atlantic Division, Hershey is facing Charlotte for the fourth time in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Bears won their meeting in the division semifinals in 2023, but the Checkers prevailed in the division finals on their way to winning the Calder Cup in 2019, and Charlotte upset the two-time defending champion Bears in the first round in 2011.
Laval and Rochester are meeting in the North Division finals for the second time in four years. The Rocket swept the Amerks, three games to none, in their 2022 series.
Milwaukee and Texas are colliding for the third consecutive postseason and the fifth time overall. The Admirals eliminated the Stars in 2023 and again in 2024, both series going the full five games.
In the Pacific Division, Colorado and Abbotsford go head-to-head for the second year in a row. In the best-of-three first round in 2024, the Canucks eliminated the Eagles on a Game 3 overtime goal by Chase Wouters.
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs yesterday, Alex Petrovic broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period and sent Dallas to a 5-2 win over Winnipeg... Petrovic is a veteran of 485 career AHL games, including 58 this season with the Texas Stars... 2018 Calder Cup finalist Roope Hintz and 2023 AHL All-Star Thomas Harley recorded a goal and an assist apiece for the Stars... 2018-19 AHL scoring champion Carter Verhaeghe picked up another goal to help Florida past Toronto, 2-0... Verhaeghe, who played 211 games in the AHL before making his NHL debut, has scored 30 goals in 78 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
In yesterday’s action at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, San Jose Barracuda forward Pavol Regenda scored the game-winning goal and Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj made 17 saves in Slovakia’s 3-1 victory over Slovenia... San Diego Gulls defenseman Stian Solberg scored in Norway’s 2-1 loss to Czechia... Frank Nazar scored twice and added an assist for the United States in their 6-0 win over Hungary... 2023 AHL All-Star Lukas Reichel scored as Germany defeated Kazakhstan, 4-1... Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves for Canada in a 7-1 win over Latvia... Milwaukee Admirals alumni Eeli Tolvanen (2g, 1a) and Juuso Parssinen (game-winning goal) helped Finland to a 4-3 overtime win against France.