AHL Morning Skate: May 13, 2025

This postseason marks the first time in the AHL’s four-division era that the final eight teams in the Calder Cup Playoffs comprised four first-place teams and four second-place teams.

Hershey, Milwaukee and Colorado won their respective division titles by just two points. Laval, which earned the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions, finished nine points clear of Rochester at the top of the North Division.

Lower seeds won four of the seven series in the first round of this year’s playoffs before the higher seeds took all eight division semifinal series.