AHL Morning Skate: May 13, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A2-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 17 – Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 – Thu., May 22 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 24 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N2-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 9:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
This postseason marks the first time in the AHL’s four-division era that the final eight teams in the Calder Cup Playoffs comprised four first-place teams and four second-place teams.
Hershey, Milwaukee and Colorado won their respective division titles by just two points. Laval, which earned the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions, finished nine points clear of Rochester at the top of the North Division.
Lower seeds won four of the seven series in the first round of this year’s playoffs before the higher seeds took all eight division semifinal series.
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs yesterday, Adam Henrique scored twice and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for his second career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout as Edmonton blanked Vegas, 3-0... 2019 AHL All-Star Sean Walker tallied a goal and an assist in Carolina’s 5-2 win over Washington.
In yesterday’s action at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, 2019 Calder Cup champion Martin Necas scored twice and 2016 Calder Cup champion Lukas Sedlak added a goal and two assists as Czechia defeated Denmark, 7-2... 2016 Calder Cup champion Dean Kukan scored along with former Hershey Bears Jonas Siegenthaler and Damien Riat as Switzerland defeated the United States, 3-0... Marco Kasper notched a goal and an assist in Austria’s 3-2 shootout win over Slovakia... 2015 AHL All-Star Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves as Sweden edged Finland, 2-1.