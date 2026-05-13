AHL Morning Skate: May 13, 2026

The Pacific Division finals get started tonight in Palm Desert, Calif., with Coachella Valley taking on Colorado in Game 1 of the best-of-five tilt (10 ET, ).
The Firebirds have won 10 playoff series in their brief history, and they are looking to reach the Western Conference Finals for the third time in four years. The Eagles have not advanced past the division finals since joining the AHL in 2018-19.
Coachella Valley knocked off the division champions from Ontario with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5 on Saturday night. J.R. Avon, who had 10 goals in 45 games during the regular season, scored his fourth goal of the series and fifth of the postseason to clinch the series. The Firebirds have already won four elimination games this postseason, rallying from 0-1 down to get past Bakersfield in the best-of-three first round before winning the final two games against the Reign.
“There’s a group in that dressing room – they don’t want to quit, they want to keep playing, they want to keep on going forward,” said Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal. “It’s going to make for a great series with Colorado.”
Oscar Fisker Mølgaard leads the entire AHL with six goals and 10 points through eight playoff games, and he recorded six points in five games against the Eagles during the regular season.
“If we’re playing our game, we can beat any team in this league,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to prove.”
Colorado is outscoring its opponents 23-7 in six games this postseason. Tristen Nielsen (5-2-7), Alex Barré-Boulet (3-4-7) and T.J. Tynan (2-5-7) are tied for the team scoring lead with seven points apiece, and Trent Miner (5-1, 1.10, .953) has stopped 141 of the 148 shots he has faced – including Game 1 shutouts against both San Diego and Henderson.
The teams split their four meetings during the regular season, with the Eagles earning three wins and a shootout loss at Acrisure Arena.
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 2 – Thursday, 7:05 ET,
(W-B/Scranton leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Tue., May 12 – W-B/SCRANTON 2, Springfield 0
Game 2 – Thu., May 14 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N3-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 – Thursday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 20 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 22 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 24 – Toronto at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C2-Chicago Wolves
Game 1 – Thursday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 13 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 15 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 17 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 4 – Wed., May 20 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Fri., May 22 – Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, including the game-winner 4:10 into overtime, as Vegas took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 win over Anaheim... Tage Thompson notched a goal and an assist and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves in Buffalo’s 3-2 win at Montreal.