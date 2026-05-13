AHL Morning Skate: May 13, 2026

The Pacific Division finals get started tonight in Palm Desert, Calif., with Coachella Valley taking on Colorado in Game 1 of the best-of-five tilt (10 ET, ).

The Firebirds have won 10 playoff series in their brief history, and they are looking to reach the Western Conference Finals for the third time in four years. The Eagles have not advanced past the division finals since joining the AHL in 2018-19.

Coachella Valley knocked off the division champions from Ontario with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in Game 5 on Saturday night. J.R. Avon, who had 10 goals in 45 games during the regular season, scored his fourth goal of the series and fifth of the postseason to clinch the series. The Firebirds have already won four elimination games this postseason, rallying from 0-1 down to get past Bakersfield in the best-of-three first round before winning the final two games against the Reign.

“There’s a group in that dressing room – they don’t want to quit, they want to keep playing, they want to keep on going forward,” said Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal. “It’s going to make for a great series with Colorado.”

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard leads the entire AHL with six goals and 10 points through eight playoff games, and he recorded six points in five games against the Eagles during the regular season.

“If we’re playing our game, we can beat any team in this league,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to prove.”

Colorado is outscoring its opponents 23-7 in six games this postseason. Tristen Nielsen (5-2-7), Alex Barré-Boulet (3-4-7) and T.J. Tynan (2-5-7) are tied for the team scoring lead with seven points apiece, and Trent Miner (5-1, 1.10, .953) has stopped 141 of the 148 shots he has faced – including Game 1 shutouts against both San Diego and Henderson.

The teams split their four meetings during the regular season, with the Eagles earning three wins and a shootout loss at Acrisure Arena.