AHL Morning Skate: May 17, 2025

Playoff time means dealing with any and all obstacles, including Mother Nature.

With temperatures in Charlotte approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit and accompanied by very humid conditions, the Checkers and Bears had to adjust to the conditions inside the 70-year-old Bojangles Coliseum last night. And they can expect more of the same in Game 2 tonight.

With slower ice and two teams capable of playing tight-checking styles, finding open space can be even more of a challenge. But that holds true for both teams. An ability to adjust is one of those small, subtle parts of gaining experience that come with going through the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“Mental toughness, physical toughness,” Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear said following yesterday’s 3-2 win. “You just have to break the game down into micro goals like shifts and make sure you’re focused and get the job done. You always have to make sure your bench is right, too, to help guys out.”

Forward John Leonard, whose third-period shorthanded goal put the Checkers ahead for good, had the same take.

“This is our rink,” Leonard said. “We skate on it every single day. This is us, and we’re accustomed to it. Certain days when it’s humid might be a little different than other times, but I think the rink crew does a heck of a job here and certainly no complaints.”

There can never be enough team defense for a team looking to go far in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Bears got two goaltenders and back from the Washington Capitals – as well as an All-Star defenseman – before Game 1. Washington, eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night, reassigned Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson and Mitch Gibson to Hershey.

Stevenson backed up Hunter Shepard last night, but Bear did not dress. Bear led Hershey with 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games during the regular season, earning recognition as a Second Team AHL All-Star. He was recalled by the Capitals on Apr. 18 but did not see any game action, spending the postseason as one of Washington’s extra defensemen.

― with files from Patrick Williams