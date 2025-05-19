AHL Morning Skate: May 19, 2025



In the Stanley Cup Playoffs yesterday, Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen each notched a goal and two assists as Florida defeated Toronto, 6-1, to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

In yesterday’s action at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Providence Bruins forward Dans Locmelis and Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Rodrigo Abols scored for Latvia while 2016 AHL All-Star Kristers Gudlevskis made 26 saves in a 5-1 win over Slovakia... Frank Nazar tallied a goal and two assists and Michael Kesselring added a goal and an assist as the United States defeated Kazakhstan, 6-1... Timo Meier notched two goals and two assists, J.J. Moser record a goal and three assists and Andres Ambuhl tallied a hat trick as Switzerland blanked Hungary, 10-0.