AHL Morning Skate: May 19, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A2-Charlotte Checkers
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Charlotte leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – CHARLOTTE 3, Hershey 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 17 – CHARLOTTE 2, Hershey 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 – Thu., May 22 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 24 – Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N2-Rochester Americans
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval 5, ROCHESTER 4 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – ROCHESTER 5, Laval 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Texas Stars
Game 3 – Wednesday, 8:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee 6, TEXAS 4 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P2-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 3 – Wednesday, 9:05 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado 5, ABBOTSFORD 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs yesterday, Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen each notched a goal and two assists as Florida defeated Toronto, 6-1, to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.
In yesterday’s action at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Providence Bruins forward Dans Locmelis and Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Rodrigo Abols scored for Latvia while 2016 AHL All-Star Kristers Gudlevskis made 26 saves in a 5-1 win over Slovakia... Frank Nazar tallied a goal and two assists and Michael Kesselring added a goal and an assist as the United States defeated Kazakhstan, 6-1... Timo Meier notched two goals and two assists, J.J. Moser record a goal and three assists and Andres Ambuhl tallied a hat trick as Switzerland blanked Hungary, 10-0.