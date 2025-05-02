AHL Morning Skate: May 2, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Hershey leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Bears host the Phantoms in Game 2 tonight, looking to extend their series lead following Wednesday’s 3-0 victory... Hunter Shepard made 26 saves in the opener for his fourth career postseason shutout, and his first since Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals in 2023... Shepard has started all 41 postseason games for the Bears since the beginning of the 2023 playoffs, going 29-12 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage... After netting a career-best 12 goals during the regular season, Chase Priskie opened the scoring in Game 1 during a delayed penalty... Early in the third period, Hershey killed off 78 seconds of five-on-three power-play time for the Phantoms to hold the lead before Spencer Smallman and Bogdan Trineyev tacked on insurance goals... Parker Gahagen (2-1, 2.02, .933) stopped 24 of 26 shots for Lehigh Valley... Alex Bump recorded eight of the Phantoms’ 26 shots on goal in Game 1... The Bears own a 58-19 series record all-time after winning Game 1.
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 1 – Tonight, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Charlotte and Providence begin their best-of-five series tonight at Amica Mutual Pavilion, where the Bruins used a four-goal third period to defeat Springfield on Sunday, 5-1, and advance to the division semifinals... The Bruins had scored just three goals over the first nine-plus periods of the series before connecting four times in a span of 7:58... The victory ended Providence’s streak of six consecutive series losses going back to 2017... Matthew Poitras (2-0-2) and Riley Tufte (2-2-4) both scored twice on Sunday... Michael DiPietro (2-1, 1.00, .945) allowed three goals on 55 shots in the three games against Springfield... The Checkers have been off since wrapping up the regular season on Apr. 19... Charlotte won 11 of its last 14 games to grab second place in the Atlantic Division, finishing just two points behind Hershey... The Checkers were 23-9-1-3 on the road this season, tied for the second-best mark in the league... John Leonard (36-25-61) tied for second in the AHL in goals in 2024-25, and defenseman Matt Kiersted (1-28-29) ranked first in plus/minus rating at plus-34... Charlotte won three of the four meetings between the clubs during the regular season.
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Laval leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland at Laval, 3:00
*Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Laval carries a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 in Cleveland tonight following Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Monsters... Sean Farrell scored twice and Jacob Fowler made 23 saves in his pro playoff debut for the Rocket... Farrell now has seven goals in his last 10 contests; the second-year pro finished with 20 goals in the regular season... Fowler, who joined Laval last month after finishing his sophomore season at Boston College, got the start with Cayden Primeau on recall to Montreal after going 2-1-0 (2.32, .914) in three regular-season appearances... Owen Beck also scored for Laval in Game 1... Joseph LaBate (1-1-2) and Denton Mateychuk (3-2-5) had the goals for the Monsters, who had won seven of their previous eight home playoff games... Jet Greaves (2-1, 2.39, .912) made 29 saves in Wednesday’s contest... With his assist in Game 1, Laval’s Alex Barré-Boulet has 6-17-23 in 23 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Rochester wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 0 | Recap
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 2 – Saturday, 7:00 ET,
(Rockford leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 2 – Monday, 7:00 ET,
(Texas leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 – Sat., May 10 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 – Mon., May 12 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 2 – Saturday, 9:00 ET,
(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado at San Jose, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Colorado at San Jose, 9:00
Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The last division semifinal match-up gets underway tonight with the Eagles and Barracuda squaring off in the first Calder Cup Playoff game ever at the Tech CU Arena in San Jose... San Jose made quick work of Ontario in the first round, taking 2-0 and 2-1 decisions in games played in Los Angeles... Rookie Collin Graf (1-0-1) scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:18 left in regulation of Game 2 on Saturday night, securing the Barracuda’s first series victory since 2017... Graf played 33 games with the parent San Jose Sharks this season in addition to posting 8-27-35 in 40 games with the Barracuda... Colin White (0-3-3) assisted on both goals in Game 2 and on three of San Jose’s four goals in the series... Yaroslav Askarov (2-0, 0.50, .979) made 29 saves on Saturday following his 17-save shutout in Game 1... The Eagles are beginning their postseason tonight after earning a first-round bye thanks to winning the Pacific Division title in the regular season... Matthew Phillips, who won the Calder Cup with Hershey in 2024, led the Eagles with 57 points during the regular season, and Jacob MacDonald (31-24-55) set an AHL record for goals in a season by a defenseman... Colorado won five of eight meetings with San Jose during the regular season.
The Bears got a significant boost to their lineup on Wednesday with the return of center Mike Sgarbossa, who had been out of action since March 1 with an injury.
The 13th-year pro is in his seventh season with the Washington organization. He was limited by injury to just four playoff games when Hershey won their 2023 Calder Cup title, and he finished last season in the NHL with the Capitals. Head coach Todd Nelson slotted Sgarbossa on the team’s top line between Mike Vecchione and Pierrick Dubé.
“He just adds more depth up the middle for our hockey club,” Nelson said. “He hasn’t played for a long time, but for the most part he kept it pretty simple, which I liked.”
With Sgarbossa back for an already crowded roster, breaking into the lineup will be an even tougher task for Nelson’s players. He wants them ready.
“I told them that we’re going to need everybody if we go into a deep run,” Nelson said.
Each step through the Calder Cup Playoffs is a new learning opportunity, as the Phantoms discovered on Wednesday night.
“They were calm,” head coach Ian Laperriere said of the Hershey Bears. “We weren’t.”
Lehigh Valley surrendered four power-play chances to Hershey and came away unscathed. But the penalty trouble disrupted the team’s lines, Laperriere acknowledged.
“We need to be smarter, and we will be. We turned the puck over. They didn’t. They waited for their chances, and they’re champs for a reason. Let’s learn and move on.”
Laperriere planned on spending Thursday digesting a lot of video from Game 1. He stressed the need to manage pucks better, get behind the Hershey defensemen, and be harder on the inside and in one-on-one battles. Simple, straightforward hockey.
“There are no secrets,” Laperriere stated. “That’s how they play. We need to beat them at their own game. They play the right way for 60 minutes, and we need to do the same. It’s as simple as that.”
His players pulled out a win over Springfield that sent them on to face Charlotte in an Atlantic Division semifinal showdown.
“It could have gone [either] way,” Mougenel said this week. “I think from a coaching standpoint, we like to be around each other. We enjoy each other. We really enjoy the guys. It’s just a fun group. It’s good energy. It’s rewarding when you come to the rink and everybody works, and you don’t have to bark at guys to get going.
“We’re very lucky and very grateful for the group that we have.”
― with files from Patrick Williams
In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, 2016 AHL All-Star William Nylander notched two goals and an assist as Toronto eliminated Ottawa with a 4-2 victory... Mark Stone scored the winning goal and added an assist and Adin Hill made 29 saves as Vegas defeated Minnesota, 3-2, to win their series in six games... Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen had four points each for Dallas but 2019 Calder Cup champion Martin Necas recorded a goal and an assist to help Colorado past the Stars, 7-4, to even their series at three games apiece... 2015 AHL All-Star Connor Brown tallied a goal and two assists to help Edmonton to a series-clinching 6-4 win over Los Angeles.