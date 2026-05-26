AHL Morning Skate: May 26, 2026

The Toronto Marlies’ road to the Eastern Conference Finals hasn’t been an easy one, but they find themselves eight wins away from a championship all the same.
Easton Cowan scored with 11.3 seconds left in regulation of Game 5 to send the Marlies past the Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. Toronto joined the 2002 Chicago Wolves and the 2023 Coachella Valley Firebirds as the only teams in AHL history to win three winner-take-all games in the same postseason.
In both the division semifinals against Laval and the division finals against Cleveland, the Marlies trailed 2-1 in the third period of Game 5 before rallying to win the game and the series.
“The resilience of our group, our ability to bend and not break,” head coach John Gruden said after Sunday’s win. “It’s such a credit to our guys – the way they handle themselves when our backs are against the wall.”
Before Cowan netted the series-winning goal, captain Logan Shaw tied the game at 2-2 with 4:30 to play. For Shaw, a 13-year pro, this will be just his second time reaching a conference final round; he was with the Anaheim Ducks when they made the NHL’s Western Conference Final in 2017.
“It’s fitting that he gets that game-tying goal,” Gruden said. “This is [our] third year together and he’s gotten to be a better all-around player and a better all-around leader. His leadership is second to none.”
“We’re just playing for each other,” Shaw said. “We have a lot of positivity, and a lot of guys in that room that are willing to do everything to win.”
The Marlies take on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the Eastern Conference championship. Game 1 is Wednesday (7 ET, ) in Wilkes-Barre.
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
(W-B/Scranton wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – W-B/SCRANTON 2, Springfield 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Springfield 4, W-B/SCRANTON 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – W-B/Scranton 2, SPRINGFIELD 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – SPRINGFIELD 2, W-B/Scranton 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 5 – W-B/SCRANTON 8, Springfield 1 | Recap | Highlights
N3-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
(Toronto wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – Toronto 5, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – CLEVELAND 3, Toronto 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Cleveland 4, TORONTO 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – TORONTO 5, Cleveland 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 5 – Toronto 3, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap | Highlights
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C2-Chicago Wolves
(Chicago wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Chicago 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Chicago 4, GRAND RAPIDS 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Grand Rapids 4, CHICAGO 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – CHICAGO 3, Grand Rapids 2 | Recap | Highlights
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
(Colorado wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Colorado 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – COLORADO 4, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap | Highlights
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 – Wednesday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. C2-Chicago Wolves
Game 1 – Thursday, 9:05 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05
Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05
Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
At the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland yesterday, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – fresh off a Calder Cup Playoff run with Grand Rapids – scored twice to lead Norway past Czechia, 4-1... Justin Faulk tallied two goals and an assist and Tommy Novak notched five assists as the United States defeated Hungary, 7-3... Leon Gawanke and Frederik Tiffels each picked up a goal and an assist in Germany’s 6-3 win over Great Britain... Jan Drozg scored two goals for Slovenia in a 5-1 win over Italy.