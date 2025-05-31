AHL Morning Skate: May 31, 2025

If Thursday’s Game 1 was any indication, the Canucks and Stars could be in for a long Western Conference Finals series.

“The term ‘resilient’ comes to mind for our group,” Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra said after his team’s overtime victory. “There was a lot of frustration that set in throughout our game. They (the Stars) are a very high-skilled team. They were able to get some sustained pressure on us.

“There’s obviously things we want to clean up but the major takeaway is we got the job done.”

The Stars’ Neil Graham sounded like a coach who was prepared for a long battle.

“It’s going to be a great series,” Graham said after Game 1. “Frankly, I think the fans got their money’s worth. It was a pretty entertaining hockey game. We’re going to have to be better for the next one, as I’m sure they will be as well.”

Remi Poirier made 43 saves in the loss, but was visibly upset after allowing the winning goal to sneak through.

“Remi was great,” Graham said. “There’s nothing to beat himself up over. He made some outstanding saves. We gave up some greater quality chances than we’ve been accustomed to and he was right there to answer the bell. It’s a team sport for a reason. Without him, that game doesn’t get to overtime.”

After missing nearly six months due to injury, forward MacKenzie Entwistle was back in the lineup for the Checkers on Thursday night.

Head coach Geordie Kinnear inserted the sixth-year pro on a line between Riley Bezeau and Jesse Puljujärvi.

Entwistle skated in 193 NHL games with Chicago before joining the Panthers as a free agent last offseason. He appeared in seven regular-season games with Charlotte, with his last appearance coming Dec. 7 vs. Rochester.

― with files from Patrick Williams