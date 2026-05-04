AHL Morning Skate: May 4, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams

On Day 14 of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs the spotlight shines on the Nevada desert:

Henderson’s last home game of the series is even more critical after the Silver Knights were saddled with a 1-0 series deficit thanks to Friday’s 1-0 win by Colorado.

The Eagles can take a commanding lead with them back to Loveland with another victory in Game 2 tonight (10 ET, ).

Henderson was averaging 4.52 goals per game over its previous 29 contests before Colorado shut them down in Game 1. The Eagles allowed just 18 shots on goal in the game, including only five in the third period while nursing a one-goal lead.

Alex Barré-Boulet scored the game’s only goal on a power play with 2:20 to play in the first period, his first point of these playoffs. Trent Miner (3-0, 0.33, .984) did the rest, earning his second shutout in three starts this postseason.

“It was a good playoff hockey game,” Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig said. “It came down to one play – they made a play on their power play, and it ended up being the difference in the game.”

Despite making 32 saves, Carl Lindbom lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 18 at Colorado, ending a 20-0-2 streak.

As far as salvaging a split at home before heading to Colorado, Craig said the focus is no different entering Game 2.

“We want to win every game.”