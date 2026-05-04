AHL Morning Skate: May 4, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams
On Day 14 of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs the spotlight shines on the Nevada desert:
Henderson’s last home game of the series is even more critical after the Silver Knights were saddled with a 1-0 series deficit thanks to Friday’s 1-0 win by Colorado.
The Eagles can take a commanding lead with them back to Loveland with another victory in Game 2 tonight (10 ET, ).
Henderson was averaging 4.52 goals per game over its previous 29 contests before Colorado shut them down in Game 1. The Eagles allowed just 18 shots on goal in the game, including only five in the third period while nursing a one-goal lead.
Alex Barré-Boulet scored the game’s only goal on a power play with 2:20 to play in the first period, his first point of these playoffs. Trent Miner (3-0, 0.33, .984) did the rest, earning his second shutout in three starts this postseason.
“It was a good playoff hockey game,” Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig said. “It came down to one play – they made a play on their power play, and it ended up being the difference in the game.”
Despite making 32 saves, Carl Lindbom lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 18 at Colorado, ending a 20-0-2 streak.
As far as salvaging a split at home before heading to Colorado, Craig said the focus is no different entering Game 2.
“We want to win every game.”
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 3 – Tuesday, 7:05 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Springfield 3, PROVIDENCE 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – PROVIDENCE 2, Springfield 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Springfield at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 3 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – W-B/SCRANTON 4, Hershey 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Hershey 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 4 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
(Toronto leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – LAVAL 3, Toronto 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Toronto 6, LAVAL 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – TORONTO 6, Laval 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – Tue., May 5 – Laval at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 8 – Toronto at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters
(Cleveland wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 - CLEVELAND 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Syracuse 4, CLEVELAND 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Cleveland 4, SYRACUSE 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 - Cleveland 2, SYRACUSE 1 (3OT) | Recap | Highlights
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C4-Manitoba Moose
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 - MANITOBA 1, Grand Rapids 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Grand Rapids 2, MANITOBA 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 4 - Fri., May 8 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars
Game 5 – Tuesday, 8:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - CHICAGO 2, Texas 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 - Texas 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Ontario Reign vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 3 – Tuesday, 10:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – ONTARIO 5, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P3-Henderson Silver Knights
Game 2 – Tonight, 10:00 ET,
(Colorado leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Mon., May 4 – Colorado at Henderson, 10:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 10 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Alex Newhook scored with 8:53 left in regulation to break a tie and send Montreal into the second round with a 2-1 win at Tampa Bay in Game 7... Jakub Dobeš made 28 saves for the Canadiens... 2017 AHL All-Star Devon Toews recorded a goal and three assists, 2019 Calder Cup champion Martin Necas notched three assists and Colorado outslugged Minnesota, 9-6, in Game 1 of their series.