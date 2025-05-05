AHL Morning Skate: May 5, 2025

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 4 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
(Lehigh Valley leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley 3, HERSHEY 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – LEHIGH VALLEY 4, Hershey 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Providence Bruins
Game 3 – Wednesday, 7:00 ET,
(Charlotte leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Charlotte 5, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Charlotte 2, PROVIDENCE 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Providence at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Providence at Charlotte, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters
Game 4 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
(Laval leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland 3, LAVAL 1 | Recap
Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Rochester wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 0 | Recap
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 3 – Wednesday, 8:00 ET,
(Rockford leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Texas leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 – Sat., May 10 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 – Mon., May 12 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Stars and Griffins resume their Central Division semifinal series tonight, six days after Texas opened with a 4-0 victory at Van Andel Arena last Tuesday... Kyle Capobianco and Curtis McKenzie staked the Stars to a 2-0 lead just 6:45 into Game 1, followed by second-period goals from Kole Lind and Emilio Pettersen... Lind recorded an assist as well, giving him 15-29-44 in 45 games over the last three postseasons... Remi Poirier made 29 saves for the shutout, his 11th time allowing two goals or fewer out of his last 13 starts... Matěj Blümel and Cameron Hughes recorded two assists each as the Stars won for the fourth time in five visits to Grand Rapids this season... The Griffins’ Sebastian Cossa stopped 15 of 19 shots in Game 1 before giving way to former Stars netminder Jack Campbell, who finished with 11 saves... Texas was 1-for-2 on the power play in Game 1 after going 2-for-17 in the regular season against Grand Rapids.
P1-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 3 – Tuesday, 9:05 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 3 – Wednesday, 10:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Abbotsford 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Griffins head coach Dan Watson will be stressing a quick start against Texas in Game 2 tonight.
Grand Rapids dropped a 4-0 decision at home in Game 1 that left Watson reaching for a silver lining. Seven Griffins made their Calder Cup Playoff debuts in that game; defensemen Shai Buium, Anton Johansson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka along with forwards Ondřej Becher, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie and Gabriel Seger all got an up-close look at the elevation in pace and speed that comes when the AHL postseason arrives.
“We just didn’t have the spark early on that we really needed to get us going,” Watson said after Game 1. “We looked slow, we looked tired... We didn’t look quick at all.”
The Stars, meanwhile, certainly looked the opposite of slow and tired in Game 1.
Another victory in Grand Rapids tonight, and the Stars would force the Griffins to have to win three consecutive games in Cedar Park. If there were any playoff nerves going into the opener, the Stars certainly did not display any. They attacked quickly, putting two goals past the Griffins in the opening 6:45 of the game. Before the game’s midpoint, they had already built their 4-0 lead.
“Obviously both teams came out a little bit nervous, a little on the edge with playoffs finally here,” said Matěj Blümel, who had two assists in the win. “You want to have that great start, and we scored those two early goals. That was huge for us, and kind of shifted the momentum on our side.”
With a six-day gap between games and plenty of time for nerves to reappear, another fast start is a top objective for Texas.
“It’s hard,” Blümel said. “You have to stay focused, stay motivated and get yourself ready for Game 2, and that’s what we all did. We just can’t wait to play.”
Oliver Kapanen made his AHL debut for the Rocket on Sunday after being assigned by Montreal.
Kapanen was selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old played 36 games on loan to Timrå in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 35 points. He added three points in six games during the SHL playoffs.
Kapanen made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on Oct. 10 and recorded two assists in 18 regular-season games. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff contests, picking up an assist.
Kapanen’s uncle Sami played 831 games in the NHL with Hartford/Carolina and Philadelphia, and his cousin Kasperi, now with the Edmonton Oilers, played 119 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Adam Lowry scored at 16:10 of the second overtime period to send Winnipeg into the second round with a 4-3 win over St. Louis in Game 7... Lowry spent his rookie pro season with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps in 2013-14, reaching the Calder Cup Finals... Cole Perfetti scored twice, including the tying goal at 19:57 of the third period, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each tallied three assists.