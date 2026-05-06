AHL Morning Skate: May 6, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams
Twenty-five days after their last home game, the Grand Rapids Griffins are finally back at Van Andel Arena tonight for Game 3 of their Central Division semifinal series against the Manitoba Moose (7 ET, ).
The Griffins finished the regular season with a three-game road trip, waited through a first-round bye and opened this series in Winnipeg. Their last appearance on home ice was Apr. 11 against Rockford.
Grand Rapids averaged 7,949 fans per game in 2025-26, ranking fifth in the AHL in attendance.
“They’re pushing us to win every game,” said goaltender Michal Postava, who was 7-2-0 in nine decisions on home ice this season.
Postava’s 30-save shutout in Game 2 evened the series for the Griffins after Manitoba’s Domenic DiVincentiis had made 39 saves in a 1-0 Moose win in Game 1. The two netminders have combined to turn aside 123 of 126 shots in the series, a .976 save percentage.
“This is the best time of the year,” DiVincentiis said. “If you can’t get up for these types of games, then I don’t know what you’re doing.”
Colorado hosts Henderson in Game 3 of their Pacific Division semifinal tonight (9:05 ET, ) after the Silver Knights evened the series with a 4-3 win in double overtime on Monday.
Tanner Laczynski scored the winning goal on a power play 1:51 into the second OT period.
“We dug in when we needed to,” Laczynski said. “Sticking with it and getting through it, good things happen.”
Henderson played Game 2 without defenseman Dylan Coghlan, on recall to Vegas, but fellow blueliners Lukas Cormier and Viliam Kmec scored, and Cormier earned an assist when Laczynski redirected his point shot home for the game-winner.
“We stuck with it,” Silver Knights captain Jaycob Megna said. “It wasn’t an elimination game but we wanted to make sure we got one on home ice.”
Colorado dropped five of its last six home games during the regular season, but the Eagles beat San Diego twice during the first round, and they have won 10 straight from Henderson at Blue Arena since their last loss on Nov. 8, 2023.
Colorado’s Trent Miner (3-1, 1.15, .952), who made 38 saves in Game 2, has allowed just five goals on 105 shots this postseason.
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 4 – Thursday, 7:05 ET,
(Springfield leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Springfield 3, PROVIDENCE 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – PROVIDENCE 2, Springfield 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – SPRINGFIELD 3, Providence 2 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Springfield at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 4 – Thursday, 7:00 ET,
(W-B/Scranton leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – W-B/SCRANTON 4, Hershey 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Hershey 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – W-B/Scranton 4, HERSHEY 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 5 – Saturday, 3:00 ET,
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – LAVAL 3, Toronto 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Toronto 6, LAVAL 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – TORONTO 6, Laval 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – Laval 4, TORONTO 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Toronto at Laval, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters
(Cleveland wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 - CLEVELAND 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Syracuse 4, CLEVELAND 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Cleveland 4, SYRACUSE 3 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 - Cleveland 2, SYRACUSE 1 (3OT) | Recap | Highlights
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C4-Manitoba Moose
Game 3 – Tonight, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 - MANITOBA 1, Grand Rapids 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Grand Rapids 2, MANITOBA 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 4 - Fri., May 8 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars
(Chicago wins series, 3-2)
Game 1 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - CHICAGO 2, Texas 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 - Texas 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 5 - CHICAGO 6, Texas 1 | Recap | Highlights
P1-Ontario Reign vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 4 – Thursday, 10:00 ET,
(Ontario leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – ONTARIO 5, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Ontario 2, COACHELLA VALLEY 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P3-Henderson Silver Knights
Game 3 – Tonight, 9:05 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Colorado 1, HENDERSON 0 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 – HENDERSON 4, Colorado 3 (2OT) | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
Game 4 – Sat., May 9 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 10 – Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Martin Necas and Nicolas Roy – teammates on Charlotte’s 2019 Calder Cup championship team – both scored in Colorado’s 5-2 win over Minnesota, giving the Avalanche a 2-0 series lead.
The New York Islanders named Rocky Thompson an assistant to head coach Peter DeBoer... Thompson led the Bridgeport Islanders to the Calder Cup Playoffs this season, and spent three seasons as head coach of the Chicago Wolves from 2017 to 2020, including a trip to the Finals in 2019.