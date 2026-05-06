AHL Morning Skate: May 6, 2026

with files from Patrick Williams

Twenty-five days after their last home game, the Grand Rapids Griffins are finally back at Van Andel Arena tonight for Game 3 of their Central Division semifinal series against the Manitoba Moose (7 ET, ).

The Griffins finished the regular season with a three-game road trip, waited through a first-round bye and opened this series in Winnipeg. Their last appearance on home ice was Apr. 11 against Rockford.

Grand Rapids averaged 7,949 fans per game in 2025-26, ranking fifth in the AHL in attendance.

“They’re pushing us to win every game,” said goaltender Michal Postava, who was 7-2-0 in nine decisions on home ice this season.

Postava’s 30-save shutout in Game 2 evened the series for the Griffins after Manitoba’s Domenic DiVincentiis had made 39 saves in a 1-0 Moose win in Game 1. The two netminders have combined to turn aside 123 of 126 shots in the series, a .976 save percentage.

“This is the best time of the year,” DiVincentiis said. “If you can’t get up for these types of games, then I don’t know what you’re doing.”

Colorado hosts Henderson in Game 3 of their Pacific Division semifinal tonight (9:05 ET, ) after the Silver Knights evened the series with a 4-3 win in double overtime on Monday.

Tanner Laczynski scored the winning goal on a power play 1:51 into the second OT period.

“We dug in when we needed to,” Laczynski said. “Sticking with it and getting through it, good things happen.”

Henderson played Game 2 without defenseman Dylan Coghlan, on recall to Vegas, but fellow blueliners Lukas Cormier and Viliam Kmec scored, and Cormier earned an assist when Laczynski redirected his point shot home for the game-winner.

“We stuck with it,” Silver Knights captain Jaycob Megna said. “It wasn’t an elimination game but we wanted to make sure we got one on home ice.”

Colorado dropped five of its last six home games during the regular season, but the Eagles beat San Diego twice during the first round, and they have won 10 straight from Henderson at Blue Arena since their last loss on Nov. 8, 2023.

Colorado’s Trent Miner (3-1, 1.15, .952), who made 38 saves in Game 2, has allowed just five goals on 105 shots this postseason.