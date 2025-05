AHL Morning Skate: May 8, 2025

In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Mikko Rantanen recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive game, leading Dallas to a 3-2 win at Winnipeg in Game 1 of their Second Round series... Rantanen spent the 2015-16 season with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, earning selection to the AHL All-Star Classic and sharing the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie with Frank Vatrano... Max Pacioretty tallied a goal and an assist and 2023 AHL All-Star Joseph Woll made 25 saves as Toronto defeated Florida, 4-3.