AHL mourns passing of Ken Dryden

The American Hockey League joins the hockey world in mourning the passing of Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden, who died Friday after a battle with cancer.

He was 78.

Dryden began his professional career with the AHL’s Montreal Voyageurs in 1970-71. He appeared in 33 games, posted a record of 16-7-8 and ranked third in the league with a 2.68 goals-against average.

He made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens on Mar. 14, 1971, and promptly led the team to a Stanley Cup championship, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 1971 playoffs. He would go on to win six Cups and five Vezina Trophies in eight seasons with Montreal, compiling a record of 258-57-74 with a 2.24 GAA and 46 shutouts in 397 NHL games.

A 1983 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Dryden had a prolific life off the ice as well. He was a commentator for ABC’s hockey coverage at three Olympics – including the “Miracle on Ice” game in Lake Placid in 1980 – and authored the acclaimed book “The Game” about the 1978-79 Canadiens team. Dryden later served as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was a member of Parliament from 2004 to 2011.