AHL mourns passing of Wade MacLeod

Former American Hockey League forward Wade MacLeod passed away on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer. He was 38.

MacLeod played 129 games in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Falcons and Toronto Marlies between 2011 and 2014. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor after collapsing during a game with the Falcons in February 2013.

He would eventually return to the ice following surgery and later radiation and chemotherapy treatments. In addition to Springfield and Toronto, MacLeod played in the ECHL as well as pro leagues in Germany and England.