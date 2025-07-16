AHL mourns passing of Wayne Thomas

The American Hockey League is joining the hockey community in remembering Wayne Thomas, who has passed away at the age of 77 following a long battle with cancer.

Thomas spent 45 seasons in professional hockey as a player, coach and executive, beginning with his rookie season as a goaltender for the AHL’s Montreal Voyageurs in 1970-71. His 11-year playing career included a Calder Cup championship with Nova Scotia in 1972 as well as 243 games in the NHL with Montreal, Toronto and the New York Rangers.

Upon his retirement in 1981, Thomas joined the Rangers’ staff as one of the first goaltending coaches in pro hockey, and he would later work with prospect goaltenders in the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues organizations. Thomas went on to spend 22 years with the San Jose Sharks, where he served as an assistant coach and later assistant general manager and vice president as well as GM of the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliates in Kentucky, Cleveland and Worcester.

Thomas was recognized by the AHL as an honorary captain at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, held in San Jose.