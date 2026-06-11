AHL names officials for 2026 Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has named the 10 on-ice officials selected to work the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.
The series gets underway Friday as the Chicago Wolves host the Toronto Marlies in Game 1 at Allstate Arena (8 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).
REFEREES:
Beau Halkidis (London, Ont.) – 4th Calder Cup Finals
Graedy Hamilton (Duncan, B.C.) – 2nd Finals
Stephen Hiff (Cambridge, Ont.) – 2nd Finals
Liam Maaskant (Clinton, Ont.) – 1st Finals
Mike Sullivan (Scarborough, Ont.) – 1st Finals
LINESPEOPLE:
Dylan Blujus (Amherst, N.Y.) – 2nd Calder Cup Finals
Jeremy Faucher (Cowansville, Que.) – 2nd Finals
Brandon Grillo (Canton, Mich.) – 1st Finals
Anthony Lapointe (Verdun, Que.) – 2nd Finals
Shawn Oliver (Ottawa, Ont.) – 2nd Finals