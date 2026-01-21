AHL, PHPA ratify new five-year CBA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. / NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. … The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association today announced the ratification of a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The new CBA, which is effective through August 31, 2030, has been ratified by both the AHL’s Board of Governors and the PHPA’s AHL player membership.

“The American Hockey League is pleased to have completed this Collective Bargaining Agreement,” said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank executive director Brian Ramsay and the PHPA’s AHL Executive Committee for their work in reaching the new agreement. We have long had a positive relationship with our players and we look forward to continuing to work with the PHPA so that the League and our players can grow and prosper for years to come.”

“This agreement delivers important gains for our members while providing long-term certainty across the League,” said PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay. “This was a collaborative and disciplined bargaining process that resulted in a strong agreement for our membership. I’d like to thank the PHPA bargaining committee, our AHL membership, our PHPA staff, as well as Scott Howson and the AHL bargaining committee for their efforts.”

Currently celebrating its 90th-anniversary season, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Since 1967, the Professional Hockey Players’ Association has served to advance and advocate on behalf of its members. The PHPA represents more than 1,800 players across 62 teams in the AHL and ECHL, while also serving more than 10,000 former PHPA Members through its Alumni Network. For more information, please visit PHPA.com.