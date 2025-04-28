Bruce Cline (1931-2025)

The American Hockey League is mourning the recent passing of AHL Hall of Famer Bruce Cline. He was 93.

Cline spent 13 seasons playing in the AHL between 1955 and 1968, skating for the Providence Reds, Buffalo Bisons, Springfield Indians and Hershey Bears. As a rookie in 1955-56, Cline recorded 56 points in 64 games to help Providence’s turnaround from a last-place finish the previous year to Calder Cup champions. He was voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie.

Cline was a key member of the Springfield dynasty of the 1960’s, ranking among the league’s top scorers while helping the Indians win three consecutive Calder Cups. He was a First Team AHL All-Star in 1960-61 and a Second Team selection in 1962-63.

The Quebec native finished his playing career spending five seasons in Hershey, and retired with 321 goals – still good for 15th all-time – and 452 assists for 773 points in 823 regular-season games played. Cline was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2016.