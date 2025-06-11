AHL unveils 2024-25 Top Prospects Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league’s hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2024-25. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team

Jet Greaves, Goaltender (Cleveland Monsters / Columbus Blue Jackets):

Since signing as a free agent with Columbus on Feb. 20, 2022, Jet Greaves has steadily climbed the organization’s depth chart, finishing the 2024-25 season by starting the Blue Jackets’ final five games and winning them all – including his first two career NHL shutouts. In 40 appearances for the Cleveland Monsters this season, Greaves ranked fifth in the AHL with a .920 save percentage while posting a record of 21-11-6 with a 2.62 goals-against average. The 24-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., has also backstopped the Monsters to the Calder Cup Playoffs each of the last two seasons, highlighted by a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024.

Logan Mailloux, Defenseman (Laval Rocket / Montreal Canadiens):

A 22-year-old native of Belle River, Ont., Logan Mailloux completed his second pro season in 2024-25 with 12 goals and 21 assists in 63 games for Laval, helping the team to the best regular-season record in the AHL and an appearance in the conference finals. Mailloux, who also appeared in his second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic, skated in seven contests for the Canadiens in 2024-25, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 19 against the New York Islanders. Mailloux was a first-round selection (31st overall) by Montreal in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Scott Morrow, Defenseman (Chicago Wolves / Carolina Hurricanes):

Defenseman Scott Morrow registered 13 goals and 26 assists in 52 AHL games for the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, his rookie pro campaign after three years at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Morrow played 14 regular-season games with the Hurricanes this season, tallying one goal and five assists and averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time. The 22-year-old native of Darien, Conn., also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut last month, appearing in all five games of Carolina’s series with Florida.

Dalibor Dvorský, Forward (Springfield Thunderbirds / St. Louis Blues):

Dalibor Dvorský had a standout season as a 19-year-old rookie with Springfield in 2024-25, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists in 61 games for the Thunderbirds. The native of Zvolen, Slovakia, tied for second among all AHL rookies with 10 power-play goals, and earned a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in February. Dvorský was a first-round choice (10th overall) by St. Louis in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Blues on Mar. 23 vs. Nashville.

Konsta Helenius, Forward (Rochester Americans / Buffalo Sabres):

The youngest regular in the AHL this season, Konsta Helenius (born May 11, 2006) tallied 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 65 regular-season games for Rochester before chipping in three goals and three assists in eight contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The native of Ylojarvi, Finland, also helped his home country capture a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording six assists in seven tournament games. Helenius was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Bradly Nadeau, Forward (Chicago Wolves / Carolina Hurricanes):

Just one of five players in AHL history to register a 30-goal season before the age of 20, Bradly Nadeau led all AHL rookies with 32 goals and finished second with 58 points in 64 games for Chicago, earning a selection to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team. Nadeau, who earned Hockey East All-Rookie honors and a Hobey Baker Award finalist nod as a freshman at the University of Maine last season, added one assist in two NHL games with Carolina and also skated for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting two goals. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., was a first-round choice (30th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Draft.