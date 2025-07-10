AHL unveils 2025-26 schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today released the complete schedule of games for the 2025-26 regular season, the league’s 90th year of operation. The season, with 32 teams playing 72 games apiece – a total of 1,152 games – begins on Friday, October 10 and concludes on Sunday, April 19.

Of note on the 2025-26 schedule:

• The 2025-26 regular season begins with eight games on Oct. 10, and a total of 28 games over the league’s opening weekend.

• The Abbotsford Canucks raise their 2025 Calder Cup championship banner when they open their home slate at Abbotsford Centre against the Ontario Reign on Oct. 24. The Canucks begin the season with a four-game road trip, kicking off Oct. 10 in Henderson.

• The Rochester Americans begin their 70th season as members of the American Hockey League with a home game against the Toronto Marlies on Oct. 10. The Bridgeport Islanders (25th season), Chicago Wolves (25th), Grand Rapids Griffins (25th) and Tucson Roadrunners (10th) also celebrate milestone AHL seasons in 2025-26.

• The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are scheduled to play the 2,000th regular-season game in team history on Feb. 1, 2026, when they visit Lehigh Valley. Wilkes-Barre will become the 15th city in AHL history to have its team(s) play 2,000 games.

• The Rockford IceHogs host the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 11 at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

• Games scheduled by day of the week: Monday (13), Tuesday (63), Wednesday (198), Thursday (17), Friday (286), Saturday (395), Sunday (180).

The American Hockey League was officially born in 1936 when the Canadian-American Hockey League and the International Hockey League merged to form the International-American Hockey League (the “International” would be dropped from the league’s name in 1940). The AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams; nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.