Akhtyamov, Cowan lead Marlies to 3-0 series edge

TORONTO, Ont. (theahl.com) … Artur Akhtyamov’s 24 saves and an Easton Cowan goal led the Toronto Marlies to a 1-0 win against the Chicago Wolves in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday night.

The Marlies moved to within one win of their second Calder Cup championship. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday at Coca-Cola Coliseum (7 ET, , Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, NHL Network Radio SiriusXM channel 91).

Akhtyamov (14-6) held the Marlies in a scoreless first period in which Chicago outshot them, 13-5. Toronto took over in the second period with a 17-4 edge in shots, getting on the board when Cowan took a cross-ice feed from Dakota Mermis to the right circle and let go a shot that slipped past Chicago goaltender Cayden Primeau (8-8) at 2:47.

Vinni Lettieri’s assist on the goal was his seventh point of the Finals and league-leading 24th point of the postseason.

Primeau made 27 saves for the Wolves.

Felix Unger Sörum was back in action for Chicago after missing the previous seven games. Jacob Quillan returned to the Marlies lineup following a five-game absence.

A standing-room-only crowd of 8,211 watched the Marlies earn their fifth straight win and the first 1-0 playoff victory in franchise history.

(Toronto leads series, 3-0)

Game 1 – Fri., June 12 – Toronto 4, CHICAGO 2

Game 2 – Sun., June 14 – Toronto 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., June 16 – TORONTO 1, Chicago 0

Game 4 – Thu., June 18 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 19 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 21 – Toronto at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 7 – Tue., June 23 – Toronto at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern