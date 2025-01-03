Amerks acquire Joshua from Penguins

The Rochester Americans have acquired forward Jagger Joshua from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Joshua has tallied one assist in four games for the Penguins this season, as well as three goals and two assists in eight games with Wheeling of the ECHL.

In 74 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Joshua has notched 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. He originally joined the Penguins late in the 2022-23 season following his senior year at Michigan State University.