Amerks claim last playoff spot in North

The Rochester Americans clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season, rallying in the third period to earn the single point they needed before falling 5-4 in overtime at Hershey on Sunday.

The Amerks, celebrating their 70th anniversary this season, are heading to the postseason for the 51st time. They have reached the Calder Cup Finals on 16 occasions, winning six championships.

Rochester joins Laval, Syracuse, Cleveland and Toronto in making up the five-team playoff field in the North Division. The top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.