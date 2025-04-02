Facebook Pixel tracking image
Amerks clinch playoff berth

by AHL PR

The Rochester Americans clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening with a 4-2 win over the visiting Springfield Thunderbirds.

Rochester will play in the postseason for the 50th time in franchise history. The Amerks are six-time Calder Cup champions and 16-time league finalists; they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023.

The Amerks are the second team to clinch a playoff spot out of the North Division, which will see five teams make the postseason. The top three finishers will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

