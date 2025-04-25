Amerks edge rival Crunch in Game 1

Kale Clague scored the tiebreaking goal 3:55 into the third period as Rochester rallied for a 3-2 victory over Syracuse in the opener of their best-of-five North Division semifinal series on Friday night.

Game 2 is set for Sunday afternoon in Rochester.

After a scoreless first period, Conor Sheary and Dylan Duke gave the Crunch a 2-0 lead with goals in the opening 3:29 of the middle frame.

Brendan Warren and Riley Fiddler-Schultz answered quickly for the Amerks before Clague scored on a slapper from the left point just after a Rochester power play had expired.

Devon Levi stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn the win in net, while Brandon Halverson made 27 saves for the Crunch.

(Rochester leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 – Sat., May 3 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern