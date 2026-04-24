Amerks end skid, even series with Marlies

Devon Levi made 29 saves and Rochester staved off elimination with a 4-0 win over Toronto on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

The decisive Game 3 of the series will be played Sunday in Toronto (4 ET, ).

Rochester had lost six straight games going back to the regular season before Friday’s victory, which followed the Marlies’ 5-0 win in Game 1. Konsta Helenius and Ryan Johnson each tallied had a goal and an assist for the Amerks, and Carson Meyer and Vsevolod Komarov also scored. Anton Wahlberg registered two assists.

Levi recorded his third career playoff shutout for Rochester. Toronto’s Artur Akhtyamov stopped 20 of 23 shots in the loss.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – TORONTO 5, Rochester 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – ROCHESTER 4, Toronto 0

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern