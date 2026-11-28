Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Some wins come down to tight systems play, execution and polish.

Other times, though, it’s sheer tenacity that secures a two-point night.

The Rochester Americans had one of those gritty performances last Friday night when they visited the Hershey Bears. In the middle of three games in four nights, the Amerks found themselves in trouble quickly. Up against a solid Atlantic Division contender in the Bears, the Amerks went down 3-0 in the opening 19 minutes. A bad bounce, maybe two, and the Amerks found themselves in trouble.

But they stuck with the mission. Jack Rathbone’s second-period goal eased a bit of that early damage. Next came three goals – two of them spaced 12 seconds apart – that put the Amerks into a 4-3 lead. And when former Amerk Josh Dunne evened the score for Hershey, Rochester held off any further damage long enough to enable Trevor Kuntar to seal a 5-4 win with 1:20 left in regulation.

“It was just an emotional one for our group,” head coach Michael Leone said. “It’s hard to come back from 3-0 in this building. It says a lot about our group.”

It certainly does. Early-season hockey can be like that, particularly in a league where players often spend October and November learning each other’s names, pro demands, new systems and all of the other challenges that the AHL brings in its development mission.

The Amerks are no exception to those offseason changes. Stalwart goaltender Devon Levi went in a trade to the Edmonton Oilers. Zac Jones, the Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL’s most outstanding defenseman, signed with the Utah Mammoth. The parent Buffalo Sabres landing blueliner Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks meant sending forward prospect Anton Wahlberg out west. Konsta Helenius moved up to the Sabres.

But the organization added some of their own talent, starting with goaltender Matt Villalta. He ended up fending off 27 shots in the win at Giant Center and helped to turn a potential Hershey rout into a Rochester win. So what that victory in Hershey lacked in the polish and exactitude that takes time to implement, it more than made up for with sheer resilience. It’s not the type of night that would necessarily please a head coach deep in the season.

But in November? When a team is trying to establish a standard, confidence and a winning culture?

It will do just fine.

“When you face adversity in this league,” Leone said, “you have to just find ways to get points. It’s a really hard league to be consistent and good in.”

One night later, the Amerks visited Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and completely overwhelmed the Penguins, 8-1. Then the schedule gave them another bonus, as they got a six-day respite to get in some holiday time back home in Rochester. They got a good break, too, as Leone gave them both last Sunday and Monday off along with Thanksgiving. It was time that they had earned.

But the calendar will intensify once again, as it always does in the six-month journey to the Calder Cup Playoffs that teams face. After last night’s 3-1 home win over Syracuse, they were back on the bus for a two-game visit to Toronto today and Sunday. It begins a demanding period in which they will play six of seven games on the road stretching into mid-December.

Seeing the defending Calder Cup champion Marlies, a team that the Amerks are fighting for North Division positioning, will provide another barometer for Leone. They have not seen Toronto, the team that eliminated them from the Calder Cup Playoffs back in April, since opening night Oct. 2.

But if a team takes on its goaltender’s personality, then the Amerks have a strong example in net.

For both Rochester and Villalta, these opening months have been a getting-to-know-you process. Before signing with Buffalo as a free agent this past July, Villalta had spent his entire AHL career in the Western Conference with the Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners. Villalta, playing in the storied Giant Center for the first time, showed just how an unflappable goaltender can settle down a team and give it a chance to begin chipping away at an opponent’s lead.

“To stay in the fight, stay in the battle, be resilient, and have that belief to stick to our game and really get it going, I think that should be a really good feeling for us and something to build off of,” Villalta said.

Every offseason brings questions, and the Buffalo organization had a big one after sending Levi to Edmonton on July 1.

“I’m sure a lot of people were like, ‘Who’s going to be our goalie?’” Leone admitted. “I even thought so.”

But two days later, Leone and the rest of the Buffalo organization had an answer to that question when Villalta signed. The fit has been a natural one ever since.

“He really enjoys life,” Leone said of Villalta, who made his 250th career AHL appearance last night. “He’s an unbelievable teammate. I didn’t know anything about him…but he’s a really good goalie.”

Having a reliable option in net buys a team time to build out the rest of its game. That process requires time, both in practice and in games. So Leone’s philosophy is this: bank points while the schedule is lighter. You don’t want to be a position where you’re struggling just as the games start to pile up as the season moves along.

Leone, in his third season behind the Rochester bench, also points to the Charlotte Checkers as a team that he views as a model. For years the Checkers have built a reputation as an aggressive, puck-hungry group, even as their roster has turned over.

“You watch them,” he said of the Checkers, “and every game is hard.”

And if that approach leads to mistakes, Leone can live with them. He wants effort and energy, and his players are providing those elements. Only they can. For his part, these opening months are for implementing the structure that can minimize those mistakes. Weeks like this one offered some solid practice hours to put that structure in place. As that attention to detail continues to take form, the Amerks are showing in the meantime that they can win tough games in difficult buildings through their gumption and stick-to-itiveness. So between Villalta’s poise in net and a group of skaters willing to push the play, Rochester’s identity is starting to take shape.Rochester feature piece

And nights like last Friday in Hershey leave a head coach happy.

“I am really proud of this group.”