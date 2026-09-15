Amerks sign Bordeleau, Boyko

The Rochester Americans have signed forward Thomas Bordeleau and goaltender Talyn Boyko to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Bordeleau, 24, enters his fifth pro season after totaling nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 60 games between the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds and Utica Comets last season. In 221 career appearances in the AHL with Springfield, Utica and San Jose, Bordeleau has recorded 56 goals and 72 assists for 128 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2022-23.

A second-round choice by the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Bordeleau has registered six goals and 12 assists in 44 career NHL contests.

Boyko, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft. He made his AHL debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, and has a record of 2-4-2 with a 2.86 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout in 10 career AHL appearances.