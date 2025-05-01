Amerks sweep away with Crunch with another shutout win

The Rochester Americans punched their ticket the North Division finals on Thursday night with a 4-0 victory over the Syracuse Crunch, completing a three-game sweep of their rivals.

Rochester now awaits the winner of the series between Laval and Cleveland. The Rocket lead that match-up, one game to none.

Mason Jobst scored twice and Devon Levi made 30 saves for his second consecutive shutout. Kale Clague added his third goal and fifth point of the series, and Brendan Warren’s empty-netter with 1:18 to play sealed the victory.

After spotting the Crunch a 2-0 lead early in the second period of Game 1, the Amerks scored the final 11 goals of the series, holding Syracuse off the board for the final 156 minutes and 31 seconds. Levi, who led the AHL with seven shutouts during the regular season, is the third Rochester goaltender to post back-to-back shutouts in the Calder Cup Playoffs, following Bobby Perreault (in 1957) and Mika Noronen, who did it twice in 2000.

Rochester killed off all three Syracuse power plays in Game 3 and went 8-for-8 in the series.

Brandon Halverson (0-3) made 23 saves for the Crunch.

(Rochester wins series, 3-0)

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 25 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 27 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0

Game 3 – Thu., May 1 – Rochester 4, SYRACUSE 0