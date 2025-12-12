Anastas named interim head coach of Wolves

The Carolina Hurricanes have relieved Cam Abbott of his duties as head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. Assistant coach Spiros Anastas has been named interim head coach.

Anastas, 40, joined the Wolves’ coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024, helping the team to a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. This year’s club sits tied for third in the Central Division with a record of 11-7-3-1 (26 points).

Prior to joining the Wolves, Anastas worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The Toronto native has also served as a head coach with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays; at the University of Lethbridge; and in international competition with national teams in Serbia, Estonia and South Korea.

Anastas won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.