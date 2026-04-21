Anastas named head coach of Wolves

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday named Spiros Anastas as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves. Anastas had been serving in an interim capacity since Dec. 12, 2025, when Cam Abbott was relieved of his duties.

Anastas led the Wolves to a record of 25-14-5-6 in 50 games as interim head coach, finishing second in the Central Division.

Anastas, 40, originally joined the Wolves’ coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024, helping the team to a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. He previously worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The Toronto native has also served as a head coach with the ECHL’s Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays; at the University of Lethbridge; and in international competition with national teams in Serbia, Estonia and South Korea.

Anastas won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.