Augustine joins Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed goaltender Trey Augustine to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Augustine has also signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings beginning with the 2026-27 season.

A second-round pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft, Augustine finished his junior season at Michigan State University with a record of 24-9-1, a 2.11 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and three shutouts, earning selection as the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and a nod as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

In three years at Michigan State, the native of South Lyon, Mich., went 66-25-7 with a 2.40 GAA, a .922 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Internationally, Augustine won two gold medals (2024, 2025) and one bronze (2023) with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a bronze and a silver at the U-18 world championships.