Avalanche acquire Brindley, picks from Columbus

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round choice in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood.

Brindley, 20, was Columbus’ second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent his 2024-25 rookie season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 52 games. He also appeared in four contests during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Brindley joined the Blue Jackets after two seasons at the University of Michigan, where he was named the Big Ten conference’s player of the year as a sophomore in 2023-24. He made his NHL debut with Columbus on Apr. 16, 2024, against Carolina.

Internationally, Brindley won a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing second on the team with 10 points in seven tournament games. He also won bronze with the U.S. junior team at the 2023 event.