Avalanche acquire Puustinen

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Valtteri Puustinen from the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, in exchange for defenseman Ilya Solovyov.

Puustinen will report to the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Puustinen has tallied seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 35 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season. In 252 games over five AHL seasons with the Penguins, Puustinen has recorded 72 goals and 103 assists for 175 points.

A seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2019 NHL Draft, Puustinen has seven goals and 17 assists in 66 career NHL games.

Solovyov tallied one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Avalanche this season, and also appeared in three games with the AHL Eagles.

Solovyov has skated in 232 games in the AHL with Colorado, Calgary and Stockton, totaling 18 goals and 51 assists for 69 points along with a plus-34 rating.

In 31 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Calgary Flames, he has one goal and six assists.