Avalanche add Lysell, deal Ivan to Bruins

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Fabian Lysell from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Ivan Ivan.

Lysell, 23, completed his fourth AHL season with the Providence Bruins in 2025-26, notching 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points along with a plus-13 rating in 57 games.

In 219 career AHL contests with Providence, Lysell has totaled 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points.

A first-round selection by Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell played 12 games in the NHL with the Bruins, notching one goal and two assists.

Ivan recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 66 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2025-26. He added three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games as the Eagles reached the Western Conference Finals.

The 23-year-old forward has tallied 25 goals and 44 assists for 69 points in 169 AHL games.

Ivan has registered five goals and four assists in 49 career NHL games with the Avalanche, including one assist in nine games this past season.