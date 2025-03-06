Avalanche get Dufour from Islanders

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forwards Brock Nelson and forward William Dufour from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Dufour, 23, has collected eight goals and 10 assists in 45 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season. The third-year pro has totaled 44 goals and 47 assists for 91 points in 169 AHL games.

A fifth-round choice by the Islanders in the 2020 NHL Draft, Dufour has appeared in one NHL game, making his debut on Jan. 18, 2023.