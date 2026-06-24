Avalanche get L’Heureux, send Bradley to Predators

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zach L’Heureux from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley along with a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

L’Heureux tallied 14 goals and 14 assists in 30 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2025-26, as well as four goals and one assist in 25 NHL games with Nashville.

In 100 career AHL games with Milwaukee, L’Heureux has 36 goals and 45 assists for 81 points. He has added 10 goals and six assists in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Bradley spent his second pro season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2025-26, recording nine goals and three assists in 42 games. He also skated in 17 postseason contests, tallying five goals and five assists as the Eagles reached the Western Conference Finals.

In 104 career AHL outings, Bradley has recorded 23 goals and 11 assists for 34 points.