Avalanche, Sharks trade forwards

by AHL PR
Photos: Andreea Cardani

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Danil Gushchin from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Oskar Olausson.

Gushchin, 23, has topped the 20-goal mark in each of his three seasons in the AHL, totaling 70 goals and 80 assists for 150 points in 182 contests with San Jose. In 2024-25, he scored a career-best 28 goals and added 23 assists in 56 contests for the Barracuda, and led the AHL with 14 power-play goals.

Gushchin also skated in 12 games with the Sharks in 2024-25, and has two goals and three assists in 18 career NHL contests. He was originally a third-round pick by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Olausson, 22, tallied 11 goals and 15 assists for a career-best 26 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2024-25. Over three pro seasons, Olausson has totaled 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 163 games with the Eagles.

A first-round choice (28th overall) by the Avalanche in the 2021 NHL Draft, Olausson has played four games in the NHL, including two this past season.

