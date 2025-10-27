News

Avalanche sign Nielsen to two-year contract

by AHL PR
Photo: Ashley Potts

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Tristen Nielsen to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Nielsen, 25, signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles on August 1, 2025, and attended Avalanche training camp. In seven games with the Eagles, Nielsen has three goals and four assists.

A native of Fort St. John, B.C., Nielsen spent his first four pro seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2024-25. In 238 regular-season games with Abbotsford and Colorado, Nielsen has totaled 55 goals and 67 assists for 122 points.

Related Posts

Eagles reach agreement on lease for new arena
Avalanche, Sharks trade forwards
Lifelong journey brings Schneekloth to NHL
Letestu named head coach of Eagles