Avalanche sign Nielsen to two-year contract

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Tristen Nielsen to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Nielsen, 25, signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles on August 1, 2025, and attended Avalanche training camp. In seven games with the Eagles, Nielsen has three goals and four assists.

A native of Fort St. John, B.C., Nielsen spent his first four pro seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2024-25. In 238 regular-season games with Abbotsford and Colorado, Nielsen has totaled 55 goals and 67 assists for 122 points.