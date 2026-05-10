Avon calls in double OT to send Firebirds into next round

J.R. Avon scored 1:47 into the second overtime period as the Coachella Valley Firebirds eliminated the Ontario Reign with a 3-2 victory in the fifth and deciding game of their Pacific Division semifinal series at Toyota Arena on Saturday evening.

The Firebirds advance to take on Colorado in a best-of-five series that begins Wednesday night. The Reign, meanwhile, were the third 2025-26 division champion to fall in the division semifinal round, after Providence and Laval.

Avon got behind the Reign defense and took a stretch pass from defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, skated in alone and backhanded a shot past Erik Portillo as Coachella Valley won for fourth time when facing elimination already this postseason.

For Avon, who scored 10 goals in 45 games in the regular season, it was his fourth goal of the series and fifth in eight playoff contests.

The teams traded goals in regulation, with Jani Nyman and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard giving the Firebirds 1-0 and 2-1 leads before Jack Hughes and Andre Lee pulled the Reign back even. Lee’s goal came with 5:23 left in regulation to force overtime for the first time in the series.

Nikke Kokko (5-3) made 34 saves for the Firebirds, while Portillo (1-2) stopped 31 shots for the Reign.

(Coachella Valley wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – ONTARIO 5, Coachella Valley 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Ontario 2, COACHELLA VALLEY 1

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – COACHELLA VALLEY 6, Ontario 2

Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 2 (2OT)