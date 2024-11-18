Facebook Pixel tracking image
News

Avs pick Jedlicka joins Eagles

by AHL PR
Photo: Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Maros Jedlicka to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old Jedlicka began the season with HC Brno of the Czech Extraliga, where he recorded two assists in 12 games.

A native of Trnava, Slovakia, Jedlicka previously played with HKM Zvolen in the Slovakian league, beginning with their U-18 program in 2019-20. He represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

Jedlicka was a seventh-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Posts

Eagles lose rookie defenseman Behrens for season
Eagles reunion could help Avalanche in short and long term
Eagles sign three to AHL deals
Avalanche sign Phillips