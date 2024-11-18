Avs pick Jedlicka joins Eagles

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Maros Jedlicka to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old Jedlicka began the season with HC Brno of the Czech Extraliga, where he recorded two assists in 12 games.

A native of Trnava, Slovakia, Jedlicka previously played with HKM Zvolen in the Slovakian league, beginning with their U-18 program in 2019-20. He represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

Jedlicka was a seventh-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.